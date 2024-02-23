Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade made headlines when they were spotted together at a recent event. Richards, famous for her role in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, dazzled in a chic black dress adorned with intricate white detailing. Meanwhile, Wade opted for a classic black suit paired with a gray shirt.

Morgan Wade captured caressing Kyle Richards' waist

A video captured the attention of fans, showing Wade gently caressing Kyle Richards' waist while posing for photos. Some fans expressed surprise at this display of affection between the two, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Despite the rumors, Richards has been vocal about her friendship with Wade, emphasizing that it's purely platonic.

However, the focus on Richards and Wade's bond overshadowed Richards' personal revelations about her marriage with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. During the Season 13 finale of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Richards tearfully opened up about the challenges she faced in her relationship with Umansky, citing a loss of trust as a major issue.

Richards said while choking on her tears, “There were things that happened that made me lose my trust and I wasn’t able to recover from.” She said, “There’s a big chance that [Mauricio and I are] not gonna end up together.” Her emotional disclosure left viewers empathizing with her struggles.

Andy Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live, hinted at further revelations during the show's reunion episodes. He was heard asking Kyle, “Could you see yourself with Morgan [Wade]?” Richards' candidness about her marital woes has kept fans eagerly awaiting more insights into her journey.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky divorce speculations

Speculation about Richards and Umansky's relationship status had been circulating for some time, with reports suggesting that the couple had been living separately for a while. Despite these rumors, Richards and Umansky maintained a united front, denying any plans for divorce.

Richards acknowledged the challenges she faced in her marriage, expressing a desire for fulfillment and growth. She told Erika Jayne in the RHOBH finale, “I think the hardest part about what we’re going through is that there isn’t one big huge thing [that caused it]. That’s the hardest part for me,” Richards also added, “There’s these things that I’ve been needing and wanting more for my marriage that I just can’t get.”

Following her separation from Umansky, Richards found solace in her friendship with Wade. Despite unfounded rumors suggesting otherwise, Richards clarified that their relationship was purely platonic. Their friendship even led to a playful collaboration, with Richards appearing as Wade's love interest in her music video for Fall In Love With Me.

