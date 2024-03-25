Real': Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free For New Set Of Selfies; See Here

Selena Gomez gave fans a glimpse at her natural beauty on Instagram this weekend. The Rare Beauty founder uploaded a series of photos to Instagram Stories, including what appears to be a completely makeup-free selfie. With tousled hair and wearing a gray robe or cardigan, a bare-faced Gomez winks and gives a playful look in the snapshot.

Selena Gomez goes makeup free in selfies

Selena Gomez shared a series of makeup-free images on Instagram Saturday, 23rd March. "Real," Gomez captioned a black-and-white closeup of her face, in which she wore her hair down, as her freckles could be seen on the bridge of her nose.

Gomez was met in the comments section with praise from various famous friends, including BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham, who celebrated her natural beauty. "You’re so beautiful," Peltz Beckham wrote.

"Real stunning inside and out," added Lily Collins, as Camila Cabello joked, "Good god woman have mercy."

Gomez kept the candid theme going on her Instagram Story, posting a selfie of herself making a funny face. With one eye closed, the star's hair was unstyled and she appeared to be wearing a gray robe. Along with being honest in photos, the Rare Beauty founder has also been keeping it real when it comes to her struggle with self-esteem.

Advertisement

At a SXSW panel in early March, called "Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health," Gomez spoke about how watching her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me, which focused on mental health, made her realize that she had to be kinder to herself.

"It makes me sick to hear the things that I was saying about myself in the beginning. It bums me out," the Only Murders in the Building star said at the event, which was also attended by her mom and Wondermind co-founder Mandy Teefey.

"It's important to speak to yourself with kindness, but I don't think I really understood that [at the start of the film]," she continued.

Selena Gomez does not care about her weight

Selena Gomez has been a target for trolling since her career, facing criticism for her relationships and appearance. Despite her openness about her lupus struggles, she continues to face harsh judgment about her appearance, adding more challenges to her journey in the spotlight.

Gomez has often spoken up about how there have been times she did not feel nice about herself. For instance, while doing the Life in Looks interview for Vogue, the actress revealed how she had felt insecure while attending the Met Gala in 2015.

But later on during another TikTok live, Gomez seems to have adopted a more carefree nature about her looks, which her fans too have come to appreciate. She said, “So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box, and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich. But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.’ B*tch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye.”

Despite the constant scrutiny and criticism, Gomez continues to inspire millions of people around the world to love themselves and embrace their true selves.

ALSO READ: 'We Are Back': Selena Gomez Reacts To Wizards of Waverly Place's Fall Comeback After Disney Reveals First Look