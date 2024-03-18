Reba McEntire Reacts To Allegations Claiming She Called Taylor Swift 'Entitled Brat'; DEETS

After the Super Bowl 2024, a controversy involving Reba McEntire and Taylor Swift started making headlines. Apparently, the former witnessed the Daylight singer “laughing and drinking” on the big screen while she sang the national anthem.

A statement, which McEntire later denied, said that Swift was “making a mockery of the event” and was an “entitled brat.” The Reba has now reacted to the rumours.

Reba McEntire cleared the air on beef with Taylor Swift

A Facebook page called America Loves Liberty claimed McEntire was offended watching Swift laughing during the national anthem performance.

The post read, "Reba McIntire [sic] talks about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing The National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event. "I let her have it afterwards. She's an entitled little brat.”

But the You Lie singer has cleared the air in her recent Instagram post. It included a screenshot of the anonymous Facebook post, which she captioned, "Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this." It’s better to believe McEntire’s side of the story than some anonymous page.

The Super Bowl 2024: Swift Cheers for Travis Kelce

Reba McEntire was among the many artists who performed at the Super Bowl's opening show. Other artists, like Post Malone, sang America the Beautiful, and Andra Day sang Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Swift was also in the crowds supporting her beau, the Kansas City Chief’s Travis Kelce. The I’m a Survivor singer sang the American National Anthem at the stadium before the match commenced. The Chiefs won against San Francisco at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on February 11 with a score of 25-22.

Reba McEntire knew that Swift would be a star

Putting an end to the speculations, the singer-actress wrote, "Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."

This was not the first time McEntire praised the Shake It Off singer! In an interview last year, she lovingly spoke about Taylor and how she knew the latter would be a massive star. It was when Swift sang her song Tim McGraw to the legend himself, "[Taylor] walked down the steps looking right at Tim McGraw singing, and I’m like, 'This girl’s gonna be a huge star,’ " said McEntire

The Voice judge candidly shared that she was “devastated” to know Swift dating Kelce as she had a crush on him. “Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him. Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her. I was so devastated," she said.

