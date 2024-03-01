Rebecca Ferguson, known for her role in Dune: Part Two, opened up about a distressing incident she encountered while filming a previous project. She recounted an unsettling experience where a co-star's unprofessional behavior left her feeling vulnerable and upset.

Rebecca Ferguson recalls the unprofessional behavior of a co-star

During her recent appearance on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, Ferguson said “I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out, and I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at and I would cry walking off set.”

Rebecca Ferguson continued, “This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with?’ I stood there just breaking because this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me. No one had my back.”

The actress revealed she told the actor the next day, “You get off my set. You can F off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.”

However, Ferguson faced resistance from the production team, who insisted that the co-star remain on set. she told during the podcast, “And then I remember the producers came up and said, ‘You can’t do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set,' And I said, ‘The person can turn around and I can act to the back of the head.’ And I did. I was so scared. I feel it now when I’m saying it.”

She explained the situation to the director who told her, “You’re right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I’m trying to fluff this person because it’s so unstable” she expressed, “It was great from that moment, but it took so long for me to get to that,”

While Ferguson refrained from disclosing the identity of the actor, her account resonated deeply with many on social media. Dwayne Johnson, Ferguson's former co-star from "Hercules," publicly voiced his support for her, condemning the mistreatment she endured. Johnson praised Ferguson for her courage in standing up against injustice and expressed his admiration for her resilience.

