SDCC 2024: Silo Season 2 Gets Premiere Date As Steve Zahn Joins Rebecca Ferguson And Other Cast Members

It appears that Apple TV+’s Silo series is about to get a lot more interesting as the premiere date has been revealed and in addition to that actor Steve Zahn will appear alongside Rebecca Ferguson and the other actors featured in the series.

Details about the Silo S2 premiere date and Steve Zahn joining the cast

As per people, during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, on Saturday (July 27), Apple TV rolled out the announcement that season 2’s premiere date for the highly anticipated series is November 15.

Apart from that, Zahn was revealed to be a cast member for the upcoming season. According to the outlet’s report, the National Security actor paid a surprise visit during the event.

He shared during the panel that he will portray a middle-aged individual who lived by himself for decades and has had no interaction with anyone.

While elaborating on spending time in the space his role lived, Zahn said, “hung there all the time. Played guitar, took naps, took power naps, acting naps.” During this, the lead of the series, Rebecca Ferguson said that Zahn was a “hoot to act with.”

The White Lotus star added that they had so much fun. The acclaimed actor expressed, “Here's this huge show and my part was with Rebecca. We were doing a little play together. It was insanely fun and such a rare experience in TV."

More about Silo

The Silo series’ premise is set around a group of people dwelling in a society governed by rules they think are designed to protect them in mile-deep homes which are seemingly protecting them from the toxic surface.

The book is based on the New York Times best-selling trilogy, penned by Hugh Howey, named the same as the series.

Zahn, whose character is also based in the trilogy, was “awestruck” by the creatively curated set. During the panel, the actor said, “Walking into Silo was — you're awestruck," adding, that he thought it was huge.

Apart from Zhan and Ferguson, the series also stars Rashida Jones, Common, Tim Robbinds, Iain Glen, David Oyelowo, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Ferdinand Kingsley, Will Patton, and many more.

Silo season 2 releases on November 15, 2024, and can be streamed on Apple TV+.

