Rebecca Gayheart Shares Sweet Update on Relationship With Eric Dane Amid Divorce Dismissal: ‘Figured Out the Formula’

Rebecca Gayheart is extremely happy with the relationship she is currently sharing with her estranged husband, Eric Dane. As per reports, the actress from Urban Legend recently shed light on how close she is with Dane. Interestingly, this latest update comes following the dismissal plea of their divorce filed by Rebecca Gayheart.

“We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great co-parents,” the Nothing to Lose actress stated while talking to E! Further stating to the outlet on Wednesday, April 9, Rebecca Gayheart added that she, along with Eric Dane, have “figured out the formula” to stay one as a family and that she is extremely happy that her kids are “benefiting greatly from it.”

For those unversed, Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane share two daughters together: Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

The actress further mentioned that even though her relationship had to face a few ups and downs, she, along with her estranged husband, has now accomplished a lot of things in life since the time they tied the knot in 2004. Calling “failure” a season in a relationship, Rebecca Gayheart went on to add that for her, it is important to not look at a relationship as a failed one in case it does not work.

“We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids, so I think that’s a successful relationship, and that’s how we look at it,” the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress stated.

It is still unclear if she and Dane have rekindled. However, it was reported last month by US Weekly that Gayheart had filed paperwork requesting to dismiss her divorce from Dane.

The divorce was initially filed in 2018 by Rebecca Gayheart after 14 years of marriage.