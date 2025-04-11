Euphoria Star Eric Dane Opens Up About ALS Diagnosis Amid Season 3 Release; Says 'Grateful for My Family'

Actor Eric Dane has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with ALS. The Euphoria star said he’s thankful for his family as they go through this difficult time together, as reported by People. “I have been diagnosed with ALS,” Dane shared to the publication. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Dane is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart, and they have two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13. Despite the diagnosis, Dane said he plans to keep working. He’s returning to the set of Euphoria next week as filming for season 3 begins on April 14. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working,” he said. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare illness that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine. It causes the muscles in the body to slowly stop working. People with ALS often start with weakness in a limb or trouble speaking, and the disease eventually affects walking, eating, and breathing. There is no cure yet. Most people live three to five years after diagnosis, though some can live longer.

Dane said he had leg pain for years before learning it was ALS. He now joins other public figures who have battled ALS, including Stephen Hawking, Roberta Flack, Kenneth Mitchell, and country singer Joe Bonsall.

Dane was last seen at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in Hollywood in May 2024. Since the news broke, fans have been sharing kind messages online. For now, Dane is focusing on his family, his health, and his work. He’s choosing to move forward with strength and gratitude.