Will Eric Dane Step Away From Euphoria Season 3 Amid ALS Diagnosis? Actor Reveals

Eric Dane’s reported ALS diagnosis revelation was nothing less than a shocker to the entire world. The question remains if his fans will be able to see him onscreen, especially in the upcoming Euphoria season 3.

It seems that Dane has seemingly decided to keep working. In the statement that he shared with People magazine about the diagnosis on April 10, the actor also revealed that he had planned to keep on working on the next season of the HBO show when the filming resumes next week.

In the statement, Dane, who plays the role of Cal Jacobs in the series, shared about feeling “fortunate” that he is able to continue his work and that he looks ahead to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. The performer also asked people to give him and his family “privacy during this time.”

In his statement with the abovementioned publication, Dane said, “I have been diagnosed with ALS,” adding, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a nervous system disease that has an impact on nerve cells in the spinal cord and the brain. It results in causing loss of muscle control, and the condition deteriorates over time. There isn't any cure available for the same.

As far as the upcoming season of Euphoria goes, the audience has surely been waiting to see what unfolds after the storyline that was shown in its season two, which was released in 2022. As of now, the premiere date for the next season has not yet been announced.

