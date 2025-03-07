Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane Call Off Divorce 7 Years After Filing Petition; Here’s What You Need to Know

Jawbreaker's Rebecca Gayheart and Euphoria star Eric Dane have decided to reconcile their marriage. The couple has officially ended their divorce after seven years.

Gayheart filed legal papers on Wednesday to withdraw the divorce petition she initially filed in February 2018. The pair had been married for 14 years. At the time when she filed for divorce, the Scream 2 star had cited incorrigible differences as the cause of divorce, as per US Weekly.

Despite both of them getting divorced, they never came to a settlement agreement and have maintained a close friendship ever since. They have been seen together numerous times, normally on occasions while going out with their two teenagers, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

Seven years ago, while filing for divorce, Gayheart asked for joint custody of their children and spousal support from the Grey's Anatomy star. In October 2018, Gayheart told the outlet, "We're doing our best. It isn't easy. But we are trying and we are committed."

Though they never would admit their co-parenting was anything more, it appears that something has changed to reunite them. Precisely what motivated Rebecca has not been announced, and both have representatives who have yet to comment. The Sun broke the news of the filing first.

Their relationship has not been without its drama, including a very public 2009 scandal when a video leaked of the two of them in a bathtub with another woman. The clip caused a furor but did not affect their marriage then.

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane's marriage has endured many challenges through the years before deciding to break up in 2018. Had they not filed for divorce, they would have been celebrating their 20th anniversary. However, with the latest withdrawal of divorce, they should have more such occasions to come.

