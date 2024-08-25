Who Is Kick Kennedy? All About RFK Jr.’s Daughter Ben Affleck Was Seen Hanging Out With After Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

In recent news, Ben Affleck has been spotted spending time with Kick Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 36-year-old daughter, following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez as per Page Six.

The two have reportedly been spotted together at several hotspots, including the Polo Lounge at Beverly Hills Hotel. While the nature of their relationship remains unknown, it has sparked interest in who Kick Kennedy is and how she fits into the illustrious Kennedy family.

Kathleen Alexandra 'Kick' Kennedy, born April 13, 1988, is more than just another member of the Kennedy family. She was named after her great-aunt Kick, who died in a plane crash in 1948, and she and her ancestor share more than just a name.

Although the Kennedy family is well-known for its deep roots in American politics, Kick has taken a different path, pursuing a career in acting rather than continuing the family tradition.

Kick's acting career has included appearances on popular television shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Newsroom, and even as herself in an episode of Gossip Girl. Despite her family's political legacy, Kick once expressed a desire to be remembered for her own accomplishments rather than her famous surname. "Hopefully, one day people will come see me for something that doesn’t have to do with my last name," she said.

Growing up as a member of the Kennedy family, Kick had a unique childhood filled with extraordinary experiences. Her father, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is well-known for his work in environmental law, and Kick has frequently been associated with environmental causes.

In a 2012 interview with Town & Country, she described an unusual childhood memory in which her father took her to retrieve the head of a dead whale from a beach. They then strapped the head to the roof of their minivan and drove home, whale juice leaking into the vehicle during the journey. This bizarre event was simply another day in the life of a Kennedy.

While politics is a major theme in the Kennedy family, Kick has stayed away from it, focusing on her acting career and other personal interests. Despite her well-known surname, she has worked hard to establish her own identity, frequently sharing personal details on social media.

Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of animals, showing her love for them, as well as pictures of her participating in various sports such as tennis, skiing, and horse riding.

Kick Kennedy's personal life has also received a lot of attention over the years. She made headlines in 2018 when her boyfriend, billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon, passed away unexpectedly.

Mellon's death reportedly surprised Kick, who had been dating him for about four months. Her model manager, Christine Schott, stated that Kick was heartbroken and devastated by the unexpected loss. Since then, Kick has kept her personal relationships relatively private.

More recently, rumors have circulated about Kick's relationship with Ben Affleck, who is going through a public divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The two have been seen together, prompting speculation about the nature of their relationship. However, Kick has declined to comment on the rumors, and Affleck's representatives have yet to respond to inquiries.

