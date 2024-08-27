Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have currently been in the news for their public separation. Lopez filed for a divorce from Affleck on August 23 following two years of marriage. It's not been long enough, and now, reports of Affleck moving with another woman have surfaced. Page Six first reported that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 36-year-old daughter, Kick Kennedy, has been spotted hanging out with Affleck lately.

Numerous sources told PEOPLE that the 52-year-old actor from Gone Girl has been hanging out with Kathleen, also known as Kick. One source told the outlet, "Kick and Ben have been spending time together, but I'm not sure what's happening. Kick's celeb crush has always been Ben.”

The source adds they are unsure of how or when the two first met. Kick, an actress and activist, is described by the source as a partier, saying that she likes to have a good time. But according to a second insider, "I don't think they even know each other. There's definitely nothing going on."

According to another source, Kick and Affleck have reportedly been spending time together since late spring. The two have allegedly been sighted together at a number of places, including the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Even though the details of their relationship are still unknown, it has raised curiosity about Kick and her ties to the Kennedy family.

Born on April 13, 1988, Kathleen Kennedy is more than simply another member of the popular Kennedy family. Despite Kick Kennedy's family's famous political roots in America, she chose to pursue an acting career as opposed to continuing her family's political legacy.

Kick and Harper Simon, the son of Paul Simon were romantically linked from 2013 to 2014. She also dated millionaire Matthew Mellon, before he passed away in 2018.

On the other hand, Affleck was earlier married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 and 2018. The former couple also share three children. Later, he later reignited his romance with JLo, got married, and recently went through a divorce.

