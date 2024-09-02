Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Prove They Are Couple Goals as Former Makes THIS Heartfelt Gesture on Venice Film Festival’s Red Carpet

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva created a historic yet romantic moment at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, making heads turn and grabbing attention. It was when the Pretty Woman actor bowed down to his partner, Silva in the most adorable gesture ever seen live during a film festival.

The 75-year-old actor who has managed to win the hearts of many movie enthusiasts, was noticed bowing down to his wife at the prestigious event.

In this romantic gesture, the actor was seen bending on a knee to the ground and extending his right arm towards Alejandra Silva. The smiling and surprised wife accepted Gere’s extravagant and romantic motion.

Meanwhile, it was not only Alejandra Silva who was surprised by the sweet and loving move by the highly appreciated actor from An Officer And A Gentleman, but also the security officials who pulled out their phones to capture this never-before-experienced scene.

The couple was present during one of the most acclaimed film festivals, for Wolfs red carpet premiere on September 1, 2024. Moreover, both Gere and Silva had even taken part in amfAR Gala, another major event held in Venice itself on the same day. For amfAR the couple was seen accompanied by Gere’s 24-year-old son Homer, whom he shares with his former wife Carey Lowell.

Talking about amfAR Gala, Richard Gere served as the honoree at the prestigious event.

Advertisement

The actor from Hachi: A Dog’s Tale tied the knot with Alejandra Silva back in April 2018. The couple shares two sons Alexander, who is 5 years old, and another child a 3-year-old boy, whose name has not yet been publicly disclosed.

Richard Gere also happens to be the stepfather of Silva’s 9-year-old boy Albert.

Although the pair has a 33-year age difference, they have become one of the most talked about couples in the Hollywood film industry. Alejandra Silva is known to run the Rais Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to eradicate homelessness in Spain.

Talking about activism, even Richard Gere shares a similar interest with Silva. The Shall We Dance actor is known to attend many events hosted by Silva for her foundation Rais, which has impressed the wife a lot.

Wolfs is a crime thriller comedy, starring an age-old yet the most appreciated duo of Brad Pitt and George Clooney. The movie is written and directed by Jon Watts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Richard Gere Says His Character In Pretty Woman With Julia Roberts Was 'Criminally Underwritten'; 'Basically A Suit And A Good Haircut'