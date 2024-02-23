Rick And Michonne Reunite In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live; Here's Everything To Know Before The Season Premiere

Rick and Michonne are all set to make their much-awaited return in the newest offering of the Walking Dead World. After saying goodbye to their aforementioned characters in 2018 and 2020 respectively, both Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are making a comeback to the beloved post-apocalyptic world to reprise their roles.

Before The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres on February 25 to reunite Lincoln’s Rick and Gurira’s Michonne, here's everything you need to know about the past seasons and Rick and Michonne’s history, if you are one of the lapsed viewers that is.

Introducing Rick Grimes and Michonne — The Ones Who Live

Beginning with the basics, Rick and Michonne, played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira respectively, exist in a post-apocalyptic world with the undead. Throughout the previous eight seasons of the show, the two characters evolved from being warriors fighting for survival to lovers, still fighting for survival, before Andrew Lincoln departed the franchise in Season nine. What happened to his character you ask? Well, he died. At least that's what those around him thought.

Turns out, they were wrong. Rick was only severely injured and presumed dead following a bridge explosion. He was found and recovered by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh, who will reprise her role in The Ones Who Live), and taken to an unknown part. What part? That's the story for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live to tell.

Michonne in the aftermath of Rick’s assumed death — She believes her lover still breathes

Following Rick’s death, the Walking Dead series immediately leaped several years into the future, letting flashback scenes fill in for the lost years.

The said flashback scenes show Michonne refusing to believe Rick is dead, searching for any sign that would back her blind faith. She eventually does find one.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live trailer shows Michonne stumbling across an iPhone (Rick’s), with an illustration of Michonne and their daughter Judith on the lock screen. Taking this as the first actual sign of Rick’s existence, Michonne sets out on a journey to reunite with her lost love. The trailer is linked above for your perusal.

And that's it! That's all you need to know to be set up well for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The six-episode season as informed earlier would premiere February 25. New episodes will be released weekly on Sundays on AMC and AMC+

