Robert Pattinson is in talks for another blockbuster project. According to Deadline, Robert Pattinson is in talks to star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the thriller Die, My Love. Lynne Ramsay is directing the film and co-writing the script with Enda Walsh. Lynne Ramsay is famous for helming films like We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here.

Robert Pattinson reported to star opposite Jennifer Lawrence

As of yet, there is no confirmation whether Pattinson has signed the film or not. But details about his character have been kept hidden. Lawrence is slated to executive produce Die, My Love, under her Excellent Cadave, alongside additional producers Justine Ciarrocchi, Martin Scorsese, and Andrea Calderwell.

What is the story about Die, My Love?

Die, My Love is the story of a mother fighting madness and trying to keep her sanity. It is set in a desolate, neglected rural place. Although Pattinson's role in the film is unknown, you would think Lawrence would play the mother. A release date for the film has not yet been revealed. This film will mark Pattinson and Lawrence's first film together.

Pattinson was on quite the roll after being cast in the lead role of Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan, opposite John David Washington. He went on to get the lead in Matt Reeves' The Batman after that.

Advertisement

Pattinson's upcoming films

Pattinson's upcoming film is Mickey 17, a science fiction film penned and helmed by Bong Joon-ho, which draws inspiration from Edward Ashton's Mickey 7. The movie also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Holliday Grainger, and Pattinson.



Additionally, Pattinson and Smile director Parker Finn will work together on a remake of Andrzej Żuławski's Possession. Currently, Pattinson will produce through his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo, but if the screenplay and timetable are finalized, he will likely also star in the movie.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Director Andrij Parekh Reveals That One Scene She Is 'Most Proud Of'