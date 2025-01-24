Robert Pattinson Shuts Down Decades-Long Backlash Against Twilight: 'How Can You Be Sad About...'

Robert Pattinson has reacted to the long-held criticism that the Twilight franchise had ruined the vampire genre for everyone. He is shocked that people are still talking about it nearly two decades later.

In an interview with GQ Spain, translated by Variety, the Breaking Dawn actor said he had faced persistent claims but that they were out of date. He said it is unnecessary to dwell on the effect of a film released almost twenty years ago.

Pattinson said, "I love that people keep telling me, 'Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre.' Are you still stuck on that s---? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It's crazy."

Pattinson, who became an international superstar in The Twilight Saga, where he played the role of Edward Cullen, the vampire, opposite Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, has always been known not to hold anything back regarding his feelings towards the franchise for which he gained fame.

He always expressed mixed emotions over the reception the saga received. He earlier hinted that the people who criticized the film never watched them and based judgments on assumptions and word-of-mouth criticisms.

The Batman actor even confessed that when he watched the series, which gained unexpected popularity and became a global phenomenon, he thought the story of Twilight was too strange.

In reflections about the sudden popularity of the series, Pattinson said he found the plot rather unexpected. Talking to Variety's Actors on Actors series in 2019, he said the series was romantic but in a strange way. He claimed that it was not a classical love story such as The Notebook.

He defined Twilight as a tale of obsession in which the protagonist craves love for something much darker. It is not just a typical love story but a case of obsession that involves love for something much evil.

Pattinson humorously added, "The Notebook is very, very sweet and heartbreaking and stuff. Twilight is about this guy who finds the one girl he wants to be with and also wants to eat her. Well, not eat her, drink her blood, whatever."

The Remember Me actor added, "I thought there were definitely bits that were very romantic. But to me, I thought it was a pretty weird story. And even when I was promoting it, I was pretty open about how strange I thought it was when I was doing it."

Since his Twilight days, Robert Pattinson has moved on to diverse roles, flaunting his wide range as an actor and solidifying his place as a prominent figure in Hollywood. His next major project is Mickey 17, a sci-fi film directed by Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho. The cast of the movie also includes Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Steven Yeun. It is arriving in theaters on 7th March, 2025.

