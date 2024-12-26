Kristen Stewart Reveals Details About Her Directorial Debut As She Brings Lidia Yuknavitch’s Memoir to Life

Kristen Stewart is gearing up for her first feature-length directorial project, titled The Chronology of Water, an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's celebrated 2011 memoir. In a recent interview, Stewart, 34, recently revealed some intriguing details on her upcoming project.

The Love Lies Bleeding actress spoke to Porter about the raw film that explores extremely complex and intense themes and topics such as incest, menstruation, and a woman's fight to reclaim her identity and also her body.

Stewart got candid about her movie, saying, "My movie is about incest and periods and a woman violently repossessing her voice and body, and it is, at times, hard to watch ... but it’s gonna be a f***ing thrill ride."

She added, "I think that’s commercial, but I don’t think that I have any gauge on what that means. I think people would want to see that, but then… I think maybe people wanna watch movies about, like, Jesus and dogs."

Discussing her journey to direction, Stewart admitted that there are great challenges in trying to make a film in Hollywood. She reflected that as she grows older, it becomes more important for her to focus on doing projects that have concrete, meaningful objectives rather than simply seeking fulfillment for herself.

She said, "As an actor, I’m called upon to serve other people’s visions. You get greedy; it feels good to be called upon… even if you don’t love the thing. I think it’s nice that, as I’ve gotten older, I would much prefer to tailor my experiences to result-oriented goals versus just, ‘This is gonna feel good for me right now.’"

The memoir explores Yuknavitch's life journey through addiction, child abuse, and healing, ultimately through writing and competitive swimming. The core aspect of the story moves down seriously considering ideas relating to gender, sexual behaviors, violence, and family while offering a poignant, transforming picture.

Kristen Stewart is set to deliver a bold adaptation of The Chronology of Water with actress Imogen Poots taking on the lead role in her directorial debut.

