Ryan Reynolds Hopes 'Darling' Rob McElhenney Cameo Will 'Live on in Digital Extras'; Details Here

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ryan Reynolds shared that his good friend Rob McElhenney, known for his role in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and as a co-owner of Wrexham AFC, made a cameo appearance in the new film Deadpool & Wolverine. Unfortunately, the cameo didn’t make it into the final cut of the movie, but Reynolds hopes it will “live on in the Digital Extras.”

On August 23rd, Reynolds posted on Instagram that McElhenney appeared as one of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) soldiers in the film. Although McElhenney was behind a helmet, Reynolds expressed his gratitude for the cameo and for his friend's support during the filming process.

In his post, Reynolds explained that editing a movie often involves making tough decisions, and this was one of those times. He wrote, “A word on my ‘darling’ friend, @robmcelhenney. Rob very kindly did a cameo in #DeadpoolAndWolverine which will hopefully live on in the digital extras.” Reynolds described how the scene featuring McElhenney didn’t work out as planned, leading to its removal from the final cut of the film.

Reynolds emphasized that, despite the scene’s removal, McElhenney’s contribution was still significant. He noted, “When you do stressful stuff, it feels good when friends are nearby,” and expressed gratitude for any involvement McElhenney had in the production, no matter how small.

The film’s team aimed to create memorable cameos for fans, with Reynolds and McElhenney’s efforts being part of this goal. The acquisition of Fox by Disney marked the beginning of Deadpool’s integration into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Alongside Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy, and others worked tirelessly to make this movie a success, with McElhenney’s cameo being just one of the many elements designed to resonate with the audience.

The friendship between Reynolds and McElhenney is marked by mutual respect and a long history together. McElhenney has praised Reynolds as a truly inspiring friend, and their connection extends beyond work. Both are major shareholders in the Welsh football team, Wrexham AFC.

Reynolds remains hopeful that fans will eventually see McElhenney’s role, despite the cameo being cut from the final film. Reynolds shared, “I’m mortified he flew all the way to London for a cameo that wasn’t meant to be, but I’m grateful my friend was there with me on set. When I see Rob, my heart rate slows and my nervous system stops yelling at me. He shows up for people. And he showed up for me.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is still playing in theaters, and although McElhenney’s cameo may not be part of the theatrical release, Reynolds hopes it will be included as a digital extra for fans to enjoy. The film continues to generate interest and excitement as Deadpool makes his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

