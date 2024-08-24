What is Martin Short's Net Worth in 2024? Find Out Amid Only Murders in the Building Season 4

Martin Short, a beloved comedian and major Hollywood figure, shows no signs of retiring. With anticipation building for Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, fans are eager to see his next role and learn about his wealth. So, what is Martin Short’s net worth in 2024?

Short’s long and varied career has kept him in the public eye for years. Known for his comedic brilliance and versatility, his recent role in Only Murders in the Building has brought him renewed attention and introduced him to a younger audience. This increased fame has contributed to his wealth, which experts estimate to be between $25 million and $30 million in 2024.

A lengthy and varied career

It was during the early 1970s that Martin first stepped foot into showbiz. Before making waves on The David Steinberg Show, he first appeared on Canadian TV shows such as Right On and Cucumber. His entry into Second City Television (SCTV) in 1981 was an important milestone of his life. He won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program because of SCTV work done by him back in 1983.

Short’s breakthrough moment was in 1984, when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL). Although he spent only one season on the show, its impact was lasting. He went on to host SNL three times and participated in its 40th-anniversary special. Therefore, his time on SNL helped him become a more successful person and since then, he has continued to have a great career working in television.

The stage and the screen

Martin Short is a star not only on television but also in film and theater. On Broadway, he earned his first Tony nomination for The Goodbye Girl (1993) and won Best Actor in a Musical for Little Me (1999). His stage performances have been critically acclaimed, with notable roles in The Producers and Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, and he continues to perform in The Producers even today.

In film, Short’s career is equally impressive. Starting with his debut in Lost and Found (1979), he went on to star in blockbuster hits such as Three Amigos! (1986), Father of the Bride (1991), and The Addams Family (2019). His voice acting work in animated films, including The Prince of Egypt (1998) and Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, has also significantly contributed to his fortune.

Success of Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short has played a significant role in only murders in the building. The show, which also stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, has been very successful since its inception. Oliver Putnam, played by Short, has received wide praise for his role and his contribution has been instrumental to the success of the show. Currently working on Season 4, it is anticipated that Shorts’s popularity will increase further, thereby possibly increasing his net worth.

Real estate and investments

Martin Short has made several savvy real estate investments alongside his entertainment career. He owns multiple properties, including a mansion in Pacific Palisades, which he bought for $1.325 million in 1987. This house is now valued between $7 million and $8 million.

Additionally, Short purchased a 3-bedroom home in Beachwood Canyon for approximately $1.1 million in April 2014. He also acquired a property in Brentwood for around $2.2 million as of April 2023. Furthermore, he owns a cottage on Lake Rosseau in Ontario, Canada.

Philanthropy and personal life

People are also interested in Martin Short’s personal life. He was married to Nancy Dolman, who passed away in 2010. The couple had three children together. Despite this setback, Short has remained focused on his career and charitable work. He supports various causes, including the Women’s Research Cancer Fund and Artists Against Racism.

Martin Short’s net worth for 2024 reflects his long and diverse career in show business. Only Murders in the Building is just one of many successes in his acting career. Through his exceptional talent, hard work, and wise investments, Short has built a substantial financial portfolio. With the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, fans can look forward to more outstanding performances from Martin Short, potentially leading to further increases in his impressive net worth.

