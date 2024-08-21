Rob McElhenney’s Weight Loss: How the Mythic Quest Star Lost 70 Pounds

Robert McElhenney is a popular American actor known for his role in the comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as Ronald "Mac" McDonald. During the sixth and seventh seasons of the show, he gained over 60 pounds. Eventually, he lost weight, and since then, Rob Mcelhenney’s weight loss has left fans wondering about the secrets behind his dramatic body transformation.

McElhenney's dedication and commitment to his work distinguish him from the rest. Whether it is about shedding pounds or gaining weight, growing a beard, or shaving it off, the promising actor has done it all to do full justice to his wide range of characters.

As you scroll ahead, you will get to know about Rob McElhenney’s workout, diet, and overall lifestyle in detail!

Who Is Rob McElhenney?

Rob McElhenney III was born on April 14, 1977, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He made his acting debut by playing a small role in the movie, Devil's Own. Gradually, he was seen playing substantial parts in Latter Days, the Tollbooth, and Law & Order.

In addition to full-fledged acting, guest, and cameo appearances, the prominent actor is also known for producing, writing, and co-creating the Apple TV+ comedy series Mythic Quest alongside Megan Ganz and Charlie Day.

The phenomenal actor is known for his role in the comedy series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He hired actress Kaitlin Olson to play Dee Reynolds on the same show and fell in love with her. They both got married in 2008 and the couple is blessed with two sons.

Apart from his professional commitments, Rob has been the talk of the town for his drastic physical transformations, especially for the preparation for the seventh season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Insights Into Rob McElhenney's Weight Loss Journey

In July 2023, McElhenney announced that he had been diagnosed with learning disabilities and a host of neurodevelopmental disorders. It includes intellectual disability, communication disorder, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, which may be associated with a known medical or genetic condition or environmental factor ( 1 ).

To play Ronald "Mac" McDonald, he had grown his beard and gained 60 pounds. Reportedly, he consumed four 1000-calorie meals per day. Caloric intake is of great importance for one’s health.

As per research, reducing body weight by decreasing calorie intake and increasing activity levels greatly reduces the health risks associated with obesity. To maintain his body weight, the average male should consume 2500 calories per day, or 2,000 a day, if he wants to lose 1 pound per week ( 2 ).

After filming the seventh season of the comedy series, Rob lost 23 pounds of body weight within a month span and the rest over the year. For the 13th season of the show, he again underwent a dramatic transformation and appeared excessively athletic and fit. Through an intense high-calorie diet and workout plan, he lost significant weight.

In one of the interviews shot in the year 2020, Rob spilled the beans behind his insane transformation. He took to social media to tell the world about his transformation, posting pictures of his body and saying, "Rob has more dedication to the joke." He also humorously asked the audience to hire a personal chef, eat a lot of chicken breast, quit 9 to 5 jobs, follow a strict diet, and visit the gym at least twice a day.

Rob McElhenney’s Weight Loss Dietary Plan

To tone down his appearance, Rob avoided eating after 7 p.m. He completely cut out carbs and sugar. Research indicated that limiting added sugar, refined grains, and starchy vegetables in favor of whole grains, sugar-sweetened beverages, fruit, and non-starchy vegetables may support efforts to control weight ( 3 ).

He also abstained from alcohol and everything that he liked to eat. Based on the fact that 1 gram of alcohol provides 7.1 kcal, alcohol can ultimately cause weight gain ( 4 ). In one of the interviews, he also mentioned giving up consuming a lot of ice cream to burn fat and get a toned physique. Ice creams are high in fats and sugar, which can ultimately make one gain weight ( 5 ).

In addition to the strict diet, he followed a strict workout routine under the guidance of Arin Babain, his personal trainer.

Rob McElhenney’s Exercise And Workout Routine

Rob McElhenney's rigorous workout routine was a mix of a variety of physical activities. He lifted weights six days a week. On day 1, he focused on chest and shoulder exercises like incline dumbbell presses, bench presses, and chest fly.

On the next day, he worked on his back and arms and incorporated workouts like deadlifts, barbell rows, and bicep curls. His third and sixth day of the week consisted of core and calisthenics featuring jump squats, planks, and burpees.

To strengthen shoulders and arms, he engaged in kettlebell swings and overhead presses on the fourth day. Lastly, the fifth day was his “legs day” which included exercises like calf raises, leg presses, and squats. Legs workout routine helps build balance and stability and strengthens leg muscles.

As per research, an increase in physical fitness helps reduce the risk of premature death ( 6 ). With such a strict and well-planned workout routine, McElhenney also emphasizes the importance of 9 hours of sleep. However, there is no “magic number” for the ideal duration of sleep. One should give the same level of attention to sleep as nutrition and exercise in the package for good health ( 7 ).

He also mentioned about running three miles a day. Running, even 5-10 minutes per day, is associated with markedly reduced risks of death from all causes and cardiovascular disease as stated by research ( 8 ).

While Rob attained his fitness goals, he didn’t stop there. He found exercising meditative and continued to engage himself in other activities like golf, pilates, and yoga to improve his flexibility and overall performance.

Pilates is a full-body workout that creates muscular exertion and increases strength, endurance, flexibility, and overall posture and balance ( 9 ). On the other hand, yoga improves respiratory and cardiovascular function, promotes recovery from and treatment of addiction, reduces stress, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain, and improves sleep patterns ( 10 ).

Rob McElhenney’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After

Rob McElhenney’s weight loss and gain were only possible due to his unwavering dedication and discipline towards diet and workout. Through his personal story, Rob highlights the importance of maintaining and balancing a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

He serves as a reminder to take care of physical, mental, and emotional well-being and also urges one to prioritize self-care by making conscious choices. Whether it is about weight gain or loss, McElhenney's commitment and perseverance stand as an inspiration for one and all.

