Happy Birthday Ryan Reynolds: A Look At His Top 5 Roles Beyond Deadpool

Happy birthday, Merc with a mouth! No, it's not Deadpool’s birthday but of Ryan Reynolds. Looking at the ability of the Woman in Gold star to continually throw f-bombs and have great humor, no doubt he was the perfect casting for the character.

Since the one who hated to be in greens, born on October 23, 1976, has turned 48, here are his Top 5 greatest films of all time.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Release date: May 10, 2019

This 2016 video game-based movie is something Ryan Reynolds has done perfectly. Along with giving his voice to one of the most popular characters from our childhood days, Reynolds even provided his motion-capture face acting for Pikachu.

The movie surely has an epic storyline, with a lot of Pokemons dropping by throughout its run. Witness some grand battles and the legendary entry of Mewtwo in Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Blade: Trinity

Release date: December 8, 2004

Before there was the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we had Wesley Snipes’ Blade. While Trinity was the third entry in the film franchise, as the name suggests, it surely had left a great impact on the moviegoers as well as the superhero lovers.

Reynolds played the character of Hannibal King, a vampire turned vampire hunter and surely did some work on his physique. This movie shows Reynolds in his then-most buffed-up form. With his abs, shoulder popping out and some really huge biceps, the Bullet Train actor surely impressed everyone.

Life

Release date: March 18, 2017

If you think Ryan Reynolds only knows how to play comedy roles, you are wrong. Here’s one science fiction horror entry in which Ryan Reynolds depicted the great role of Rory Adams. Portraying the character of Rory Adams, Reynolds was seen alongside a highly acclaimed cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, and more.

The film’s storyline takes place in Earth's space orbit, where the members of the International Space Station find evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. However, things start to turn weary when they begin experimenting on this rapidly evolving life-form.

The Proposal

Release date: June 19, 2009

Ahh! A love story from the 2000s—who would not enjoy this one? Starring alongside the gorgeous Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds plays the character of her assistant, but secretly who is super rich.

Bullock’s Margaret Tate happens to be a tough editor but eventually becomes soft and caring when she spends some time with Reynolds’ Andrew. The movie isn’t that simple, though. Margaret convinces Andrew to marry her, to not face deportation, and in return, she promises him a promotion.

Buried

Release date: September 24, 2010

This is one of the most serious and anxiety-inducing movies that Ryan Reynolds has ever done. Paul Conroy, the character that Reynolds plays in the film, is shown to be an American civilian in Iraq. However, he finds himself buried in a wooden box.

While he tries to recall what had happened to him, Conroy finds a few materials that might help him survive: a Zippo lighter, a pen, and a BlackBerry phone.

We won't spoil it much for you, since there is a lot to enjoy in this thrilling flick.

