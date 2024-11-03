Ryan Reynolds Aims His Comments At Martha Stewart After Latter Calls Him ‘Not So Funny’; Details Inside

Martha Stewart claimed that she does not find her neighbour and the Deadpool & Wolverine star to be funny enough. Over the years, Reynolds is known to be witty and quick with his humorous replies; however, the writer chooses to contradict.

For his recent tweet, the actor took to his X account and replying to Stewart, Reynolds wrote, "I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

Meanwhile, during Stewart’s presence at an event, she was asked about the most fun person to hang out with. While the audience thought that the writer would name her neighbour and The Proposal star, Reynolds, her comments came as a shocking revelation when she said, “He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face—Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?”

She further added, “And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.” At the event further, Stewart, however, gave her picks. She went on to reveal that some of the celebrities who were quite fun to hang out with were Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Snoop Dog, and Taylor Swift.

Speaking of Reynolds on the stage, the life coach stated, “He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again... I’m going to get in trouble." She went on to admit that she "would take Ryan off [the list], and I would put in somebody else."

At the event held on October 22, Stewart appeared to launch her cookbook, Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen.

Additionally, Stewart also appeared at the premiere of the Netflix documentary last month, which was released under the title, Martha.

