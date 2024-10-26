Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Snuggle Up While Enjoying Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in New Orleans; See Here

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour concert in New Orleans after wrapping up her three-day tour in Miami. While the Grammy-winning singer performed her hit tracks, her dear friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively appeared at the event to cheer for the pop icon.

On Friday, as the Anti Hero singer took the stage, Reynolds and Lively were spotted enjoying themselves and cuddling amidst the crowd, which gave a shout-out to the couple.

One of the fans who posted a video of the Green Lantern co-stars on the X platform from the concert showcased the married couple chatting, dancing, and cuddling in the VIP section of the audience. Another video uploaded on TikTok gave a closer glimpse of the duo, where they were seen in matching outfits.

Additionally, the Age of Adaline star was seen filming moments of the singer as she danced and changed outfits magically on stage. Over the video on TikTok, the fan wrote, "Nola N1 VIP with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds." One user further commented, "Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the cutest."

Meanwhile, Swift has been close to the Hollywood couple for the past few years and has been spotted hanging out with Lively and Reynolds on multiple occasions. The duo recently went on a double date with the pop icon and Travis Kelce at The Corner Store in New York. Moreover, Swift is reportedly the godmother to Blake and Ryan’s four children.

As for the Blank Space singer, she was welcomed into New Orleans with the venue decorated with a huge bracelet that read "Taylor Swift." The official Instagram handle of the Saints shared a carousel post, and in the caption, they wrote, "A welcome for Taylor."

After performing for three nights at the Caesars Superdome, the Fortnite singer will head to Indianapolis, before performing the final leg of her Eras Tour in Vancouver, Canada.

Regarding her choice of venues for the end of her tour, which began in March 2023, Swift previously mentioned in an interview that she wanted to perform for audiences who knew how to have fun, sing, and dance along to her songs.

