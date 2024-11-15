Joe Jonas Is ‘Burning With Jealousy’ Over Sophie Turner’s New Romance With Perry Pearson? Report Claims

Sophie Turner made everyone’s heads turn when she posted pictures with her new beau, Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson's pics on Instagram, wishing him his 30th birthday. It appears that her ex-husband, Joe Jonas is allegedly taking it very well.

An insider revealed to Life And Style outlet, that Joe, who was the one who reportedly, filed for divorce, is, “trying to act all macho and is saying he totally doesn’t care that Sophie’s with Peregrine now — but he absolutely cares. It’s humiliating she’s bounced back so fast and he’s still single.”

The source further continued the publication that it’s difficult enough for him, without Turner flaunting this union. The insider added that the singer feels that she rubs that on his face "on purpose".

They further shared that multiple people from the Joan star’s inner circle, including Jonas, thought that her relationship with Perry would be a “quick fling," but both the individuals have now been with one another for almost a year and are “very serious.”

The source also stated that the actress says that she is very happy dating a Brit and that Perry was a good match for her than her former husband ever was. The inside added that this is not a fling, which is clear to everybody. The source said, “It’s the real deal — and Joe’s burning with jealousy!”

As per the publication, the actress and Perry initially sparked rumors when they were seen packing on PDA while they were out in France. An eyewitness revealed to The Sun that both of them arrived with one another at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station.

They added that it appeared like both of them may have come on the Eurostar from London, adding that for a few miniatures, they stood there and chatted and laughed a lot.

According to Life And Style, the Game of Thrones star and Perry have been spotted together in other locations numerous times. She debuted him on her Instagram when the pair went on a ski trip with friends. She later shared a post with Perry, wishing her beau on his birthday. A source told the outlet that the couple is “in love.”

