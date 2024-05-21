In the second week of May, actor and television personality Arjun Bijlani fell prey to a cyber fraud incident when his credit card was hacked and details were leaked. This resulted in the actor losing a significant amount of money. But before things got worse, he took necessary measures to block the card.

In a recent conversation, the India’s Got Talent host recalled the terrifying incident and shared why it was an eye-opener for him.

Arjun Bijlani recalls falling prey to cyber fraud

Recalling the incident, Arjun Bijlani shared with Hindustan Times that he was at the gym when the unauthorized transactions took place. He took a break from his workout to check his phone and he saw multiple text messages of credit card transactions. The card was swiped after every minute and there were seven to eight transactions of Rs.3000-5000 each.

Since Arjun’s wife, Neha Swami had a supplementary card, he quickly checked with her. It was confirmed that his details were leaked but he had no clue as to how it happened.

For the unversed, on May 9, Arjun Bijlani posted on Twitter (now X) about the incident and wrote, "Credit card hacked and fraudulent transactions before it got blocked .. im sure the cyber crime cell will catch the perpetrators!! Be careful guys !!"

Check out Arjun Bijlani’s tweet about the incident here:

Arjun Bijlani on why the incident was an eye-opener

The Naagin actor immediately got his card blocked and reported the incident to the cybercrime cell. Since his credit card has a limit of 10-12 lakhs, the situation could have been much worse if the actor hadn’t seen the messages in time.

The actor expressed his concern, “This incident was like an eye opener. What if I was sleeping at that time? A lot of people don’t check all the messages from banks, but I realized how important it is to read those texts.”

Talking about the loopholes of security in online transactions, Arjun Bijlani stated that he didn’t receive an OTP for the transactions which is essential for any monetary transactions. He shared, “I am still wondering how the transactions were going through successfully without me providing a single OTP.”

Further, the actor concluded by expressing how security is a concern in the digital world. Talking about the steps he will take going forward, he has decided to change his credit card every four to six months. However, he is hopeful that the perpetrators will be caught and his money will be recovered.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen on the upcoming Colors TV show, Laughter Chefs.

