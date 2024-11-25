Sailor Hunts For Spinach In Popeye The Slayer Man Trailer, But Documenters Get In His Way; See Here

In this new era of ruining childhoods, the character of Popeye is the latest one to hunt people down. As seen in the recently dropped trailer of Popeye the Slayer Man, the adults are scared for their lives, as a wild and gruesome Popeye sailor, who was once celebrated to be a hero and saving all the ones around him, is actually killing people.

The footage shows a team who is filming a documentary is visiting an abandoned spinach factory. The same huge maze of machines and metal would eventually be the end of this team, as the factory is rumored by the legend of a Sailor Man.

For a few who do not believe in ghosts, the Sailor Man is an urban legend, maybe a serial killer joining the big leagues such as the Leatherface, Jigsaw, and more.

Soon begins the bloodsport in the trailer, with the team members getting hunted and killed one by one.

With the sound of bones cracking, we even see a lot of crimson spray in the air and on faces. The horror-filled alleys of the spinach factory are no place to hang out, as the doors can always be broken by the massively beefed-up arms of this Sailor Man.

As the first group of documentary makers goes missing, another one drops by for search and rescue.

This is when the big revelation is made.

“Do you know when the factory closed down 20 years ago?” asks a friend, divulging it happened because of a spinach contamination.

Soon we hear strong footsteps thumping on the wooden floor with heartbeats raised as the prey is being hunted. The red band trailer shows some really gruesome scenes, which we won't spoil for you.

Soon as we come towards the end of the trailer, the haunting face of Popeye is revealed; the cold-blooded makes his final kill.

Popeye the Slayer Man will be released in 2025.

