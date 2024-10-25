Sarah Hyland Stresses The Importance Of Talking About Domestic Violence; Says ‘For Thousands Of Years…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence.

Sarah Hyland is surely a ray of inspiration herself! After suffering traumatic experiences of domestic violence, she is surely standing strong and advocating to address the issues about the same. The actress recently discussed why it is essential for everyone to talk about it more.

The actress received Variety’s Courage Award for her work regarding domestic abuse awareness and animal welfare. Hyland said to the publication, “For thousands of years now, we didn’t talk about it.”

The actress believed that the community had not discussed it enough. The actress voiced her feeling that if we converse more about the issue, many people who are in abusive relationships will feel comfort in talking about the same with their loved ones instead of letting their abuser isolate them from everybody. She said that this is the first thing that they do so that the survivors do not have that community.

The Modern Family alum shared that conversing about this topic is very essential to assist people who are in need. The actress also stressed how PTSD that arises from the trauma affects the survivors even after ending their relationship.

She expressed to the outlet, “It stays in that abused place of your soul, where you think it’s your fault the whole time and you could have done better, you could have gotten out sooner, you could have told people.”

Hyland confessed that there comes a stage where one does not want to discuss that anymore and then, “You want it to be done, and that’s that."

She mentioned entirely understanding the “disassociation pattern” of the same. She admitted, “I am very guilty about it myself... until something happens where I’m triggered, and I didn’t realize that part of myself had been healed.”

While talking about overcoming her traumatic experience, she said about not knowing if that part of any woman will ever be entirely healed from the trauma. She called it something that would result in scarring the soul of the survivor a little bit. The actress said that it was more so showing love to the scarred part instead of showing hate or ignorance towards that.

For the unversed, back in 2014, she filed a restrained order against her then-boyfriend Matt Prokop, claiming that he physically and verbally abused her while they were in a relationship for five years, per People magazine.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

