SDCC 2024: Matt Reeves Shares First Major Update On The Batman 2 Filming; Colin Farrell To Return As Penguin

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 delighted Batman fans with some exciting updates. Director Matt Reeves announced that Colin Farrell will return as the Penguin in The Batman - Part II, with filming set to begin in early 2025, as per Screen Rant.

Robert Pattinson has also returned as the iconic DC hero. The film is scheduled for release on October 2, 2026. This sequel will continue the story from the HBO series The Penguin, delving deeper into Reeves' unique take on Gotham City.

Colin Farrell's return as Penguin

Colin Farrell's portrayal of the Penguin in the first film was well received, and his return for The Batman - Part II has fans excited to see how his character develops.

The Penguin series, which will premiere later this year on Max, will investigate the power vacuum created by Carmine Falcone's death at the hands of The Riddler. Farrell's character is expected to play an important role in the upcoming film, possibly leading to a confrontation with other Gotham villains.

Reeves hinted at the possibility of expanding the Gotham underworld narrative by saying, "We have a lot of ground to cover in this sequel, and Colin's character will be central to that story." This suggests that Penguin may be a major antagonist in the sequel.

The Batman - Part II story and cast details

While specific plot details are scarce, The Batman - Part II will undoubtedly delve deeper into Gotham's criminal landscape. The Penguin's rise to power, as depicted in the first film and the upcoming series, could spark a new power struggle in the city. Reeves is known for meticulous world-building, and the sequel is expected to continue that tradition.

Advertisement

Robert Pattinson will once again wear the cape and cowl as Batman. Other confirmed returning cast members include Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

Barry Keoghan, who appeared briefly as the Joker in the first film, may play a larger role in the sequel, though this has not been confirmed. Reeves has kept details about new characters under wraps, leaving fans to speculate about who else could join the cast.

The Penguin series connection

The upcoming Penguin series serves as a crucial link between the first film and its sequel. The show will explore the aftermath of Gotham's power vacuum, with Penguin taking on a more prominent role. Producers have stated that the series will lead almost directly into The Batman - Part II, making it a must-see for fans eager to follow the story's progress.

This series could also introduce new characters and plotlines that will be explored in the sequel. As Reeves expands his version of Gotham, the parallels between the TV show and the films are expected to become clearer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SDCC 2024: Captain America: Brave New World Team REVEALS Giancarlo Esposito's Mystery Role During Marvel Panel