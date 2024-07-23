Joker: Folie A Deux New TRAILER Dives Deep Into Arthur Fleck And Harley Quinn's Adventures; Watch

Harley Quinn and Joker are putting on a freak show!

Warner Bros. Pictures released a second trailer for the highly anticipated musical thriller Joker: Folie A Deux. The trailer dives deep into the adventures of the psychotic villains as the duo continues their bizarre antics, satiric performances, and chaos. Watch the trailer here.

Joker: Folie A Deux New trailer highlights

"Let’s give the people what they want," says Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) in the trailer, which perfectly summarizes the crazy adventures the partners in crime will embark on. However, something about their antics appeals to the masses, and people rally behind them with supportive banners and posters.

The trailer starts with Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) heading for his trial on the cold-blooded murder of Murray Franklin in 2019’s Joker. On his way, he is greeted by fans wearing Joker masks cheering for him. Joker’s craziness doubles after encountering Quinn in prison, and vice versa.

“For once in my life, I have someone who needs me,” Joker sings in a shot of the trailer. “You can do anything you want. You are Joker,” says Quinn. Their ascent into obsession and madness has officially begun!

Joker: Folie A Deux release date and more

Advertisement

The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker—which was nominated for 11 Oscars and earned Joaquin Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor—is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024. The film, prominently set in Arkham Asylum, stars Gaga, Phoenix, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Harry Lawtey, and returning cast member Zazie Beetz.

In an interview with Variety, Beetz said people would be surprised by the film. “I don’t think it’s going to be what they expect, around it being musical. We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it’s going to work really well,” she added.