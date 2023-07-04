Mission Impossible 7 Advance Bookings: Tom Cruise led actioner sells 25,000 tickets in PVR Inox

Tom Cruise is among the biggest stars of the world and has a fan-following only a few are fortunate to have. The actor has churned massive hits across 5 decades and isn't stopping. His newest presentation Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kerby and others is being waited for, with baited breaths. The trailer of the film shows Tom Cruise doing all sorts of logic defying stunts with ease and precision. Advance bookings for MI7 have opened in India and the response is very promising.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Sells 25,000 Tickets For The Extended First Weekend In PVR And Inox, A Week Prior To Its Theatrical Release

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, which is scheduled to release on the 12th of July, 2023 has already sold 25,000 tickets for its extended first weekend in India, in PVR and Inox alone. Of the 25,000 tickets, 12,000 are for the opening day alone and the opening day is a working Wednesday. The film is still over a week away from its release and these numbers indicate that MI:7, in all probability, can open bigger than Fast X in India. To note, Fast X is the highest opener and grosser from Hollywood in India this year so far. After MI:7, there isn't any other Hollywood film that can challenge the India nett collections of Fast X, so this is probably the last film of the year that stands a chance.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Is Getting A Promising Response From USA As Well, With Projections Of 100 Million Dollars For The Extended 5 Day Weekend

MI:7's bookings in its domestic market are very good too. The film is projected to collect around 100 million dollars in its extended first weekend based on advance bookings and the rest depends on how it is received by the audiences. The early screenings have got a unanimously positive response but eventually, it is all about how the film works for the larger section of the audience that matters.

Where To Watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

You can watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 at a theatre near you from the 12th of July, 2023.

