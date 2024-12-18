Sebastian Stan Reveals His Surprise Over Being Recognized for THIS Role; READ

Sebastian Stan is one of those artists who has had a truly impressive career trajectory, largely because he has impressed audiences by taking on risky roles. However, he is surprised by what his fans mostly recognize him for, which is none other than his 2022 movie Fresh.

Stan discussed this during a conversation with fellow actors Adrien Brody, Paul Mescal, Colman Domingo, Peter Sarsgaard, and Daniel Craig for The Hollywood Reporter's Actor’s Roundtable.

The actors were asked about unexpected responses they’d received for their work. The A Different Man star explained that while he is usually recognized for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Winter Soldier, he is also often recognized for Fresh, a film he did with Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The actor stated, “Weirdly, bizarrely, I still get the f***ing Daisy movie, Fresh,” adding, “Somehow people still come up — it’s women with the cannibal thing, I just don’t understand it.”

The 2022 movie revolves around Noa, who navigates the challenges of modern dating. She encounters Steve, whose questionable appetite shocks viewers. The film is filled with twists and turns, along with graphic scenes.

During a round table discussion, other participants shared their own experiences. Brody mentioned that people often approach him and say their mothers like him. Mescal joined the conversation, adding that many people tell him their girlfriends think he is “great.”

Domingo related to Stan’s experience, explaining that he is often recognized for his role as the antagonist Albert ‘Mister’ Johnson in The Color Purple. He shared that he frequently encounters older Black women at airports saying, “Ooooh Mister,” and added, “But it’s weird because Mister is not a lovely person—he’s an abuser.”

The performer further shared, “I’m like, ‘Wait, you know he was a villain?’ And they’re like, ‘It’s all good. Let me get a picture with Mister!’”

