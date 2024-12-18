Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘Have Every Intention of Continuing to Be in Each Other’s Lives’ Post Divorce: Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez won’t be one of those exes who can’t even share the same air as their former partners. They plan to remain amicable past flames post-divorce, according to a source.

“They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved,” an insider told Page Six recently, four months after the Atlas star filed for divorce from the Batman actor.

“Ben and Jennifer are still connected, and they do communicate when it involves their kids,” the tipster added.

Affleck and Lopez first began dating in 2000 after working together on the set of Gigli. The pair got engaged for the first time in November of the same year but called it quits in January 2004. It was reported at the time that their relationship crumbled under the pressure of intense public scrutiny. Nevertheless, the two rekindled their romance and got engaged again in 2021.

In August, on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding (August 20), Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.

The actor was previously married to Jennifer Garner and shares three children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—with her. Lopez, for her part, shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Despite Affleck and Lopez’s split, the outlet's source noted that they have mutual respect for one another, which doesn’t vanish overnight.

“Obviously, things haven’t been the same, but they have a lot of history,” the source opined of the Oscar winner and the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer.

Affleck and Lopez were recently spotted keeping it cool in public alongside Garner as they united to support their kids at a school play.

The trio attended a school event in Los Angeles last Friday, per multiple media reports, where they watched Seraphina perform, along with Emme.

Affleck and Lopez’s kids, for the record, attend the same school.

Though Bennifer doesn’t have a formal co-parenting relationship, they remain amicable whenever they see each other in their kids’ presence, making it feel a lot like a blended family, the Page Six insider said.

When Lopez filed for divorce from the Argo star, she asked the court to reinstate her maiden name, which she had changed to the actor’s last name after their two 2022 weddings. Her filing did not address asset division, and it was reported that the pair did not have a prenup before getting married.

As per court documents, Lopez listed April 26, 2024, as her and Affleck’s date of separation.

