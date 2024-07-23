Selena Gomez set the internet on fire when she finally confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. And now the Blanco is making sure to show Gomez and the world how much he loves her. Selena Gomez celebrates her 32nd birthday today, and to make it special it Blanco shared a sweet post for his love on Instagram.

Benny Blanco drops sweet wish for girlfriend Selena Gomez on her birthday

Blanco shared a throwback picture from their 2019 collaboration on the music video for I Can't Get Enough. It was a collaborative song they did with J Balvin and Tainy, long before they were formally dating.

In the picture, Blanco is wearing a white teddy bear costume, and Gomez and him are seen hugging. He wrote a sweet caption, "i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !"

See Post:

Five years later, Benny is dating the star of Only Murders in the Building. In addition to that photo, Blanco also posted a picture of Gomez holding a white plush bear that looked like the outfit he was wearing in the previously stated music video.

The founder of Rare Beauty celebrated her birthday with a gorgeous ocean view and a glittering letter B necklace. One of the pictures she posted on Instagram from her special day features her wearing a yellow babydoll dress under a balloon display that read "Happy Birthday Selena."

Advertisement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship timeline

In December 2023, Gomez and Blanco made their relationship public for the first time. Gomez stated on social media that the couple had been dating for six months prior to the announcement.

Since then, the two stars have shared many pictures of one another on social media and left comments and likes on each other's posts, displaying their intense PDA. Also, they have been sighted together at the Primetime Emmys, the Golden Globes, and even a New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers basketball game in April in New York City, where they were seated courtside.

Blanco revealed to host Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show on May 14 that he is thinking about getting married, although he hasn't bought a ring yet.

ALSO READ: What A Sweet Time': Alicia Silverstone Shares Throwback Photos Remembering Her Pregnancy With Son Bear