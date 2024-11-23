Selena Gomez Gushes Over 'Friend' Meryl Streep’s Support at Emilia Pérez Q&A: 'My Idol, Dream'

Selena Gomez recently appeared at a screening and Q&A for her film, Emilia Pérez, on November 20, and it was hosted by none other than Meryl Streep. In the midst of Oscar rumors about Gomez’s role, Jessi in the motion picture, the singer could not be happier to be in the presence of her idol, Streep, as well as other stars like Martin Short, Annette Bening, and Pom Klementieff in the audience.

Jesse Williams, Nia Vardalos, Jason Bateman, Thora Birch, Jeremy Piven, and others were also present at the San Vicente Bungalows for the Q&A. Afterward, Gomez took to social media to express her gratitude in a message, stating her disbelief in being able to call Streep her friend while being conscious of the actress’s impact on her career. Streep is also Selena's costar from the Hulu drama Only Murders in The Building.

Selena wrote on Instagram, "Thank you SO much Colleen Camp for hosting and to my friend Meryl for celebrating @emiliaperezfilm - not me casually saying my friend Meryl! it’s Meryl Streep!! My idol, dream."

Streep has not shied away from praising Gomez's acting chops. She complimented Gomez for her role in Emilia Perez and said it was a great performance, and everyone was moved by it as it was honest and very realistic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy Award winner reviewed her performance in the movie and told her, "It was beautiful. It was beautiful. It was just a beautiful, smudged, sensual, incredible performance."

Earlier, Selena spoke about how inspired she was by Streep’s spirit and zeal during the filming of Only Murders in the Building. Gomez said that Streep's love for her job is remarkable, and she would wish to reciprocate it in her career.

Gomez then told an amusing story about the selection process of the film in her discussions. She was under the impression that she was waiting for the casting directors to get back to her after her audition for confirmation of her role but later discovered the director had cast her towards the beginning of production. The Heart Wants What It Wants singer quipped, "I'm like, 'I spent nine months in hell waiting to know if I got in this movie.'"

Emilia Pérez is a French-Spanish musical crime comedy film written and directed by Jacques Audiard, starring Gomez as Jessi, alongside Zoe Saldaña as Rita, Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia, and others. It is now available for streaming on Netflix.

