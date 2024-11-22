Selena Gomez Says She Didn't Get To 'Spend Enough Time' Being An Actor; Reveals THIS Funny Misunderstanding About Emilia Perez

Selena Gomez has been in the Hollywood industry for long enough to make a choice between music and acting. Since the early days of her career, Gomez has been known to play the lead roles in Disney projects while also working on her career as a singer.

After nearly two decades of being amongst the celebrities, the Love On crooner believes that music will always be by her side, but she hasn’t gotten a chance to spend enough time being an actor.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez talked about various aspects of her being an actress and how working in Emilia Perez has helped her grow in her career.

In her 2020 interview, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed to the media portal, “I want to do movies so bad. I want to do TV so bad. I find I look too young most of the time, or people can’t separate the two [the real Selena from a character], which bums me out. So, I continue to audition, and I just have to wait for whenever my time is.”

In a recent interview with THR, the actress was asked about her quote, to which Gomez replied that she always wanted to get into acting. The singer-actress shared, “Music will always be in my soul, but I never really got to spend enough time in the field that I originally wanted to be in.”

She further added, “And I’ve been very strategic and trying my hardest to pick projects that are going to be compelling and not necessarily what people would envision me doing. That’s something I get a high off of. But it was funny with Emilia; I genuinely thought it was going to be a movie that, like, came out in France.”

As for Emilia Perez, Gomez will play the role of Jessi Del Monte, alongside Karla Sofia Gascon, who is set to play the lead character of Emilia Perez.

The plot of the film revolves around a Mexican lawyer who takes up the job to help a cartel boss. The movie is directed by Jacques Audiard.

The film will be available to stream on Netflix.

