Selena Gomez had little waldrobe malfunction post Coldplay concert with Chris Martin and H.E.R

Selena Gomez had a little fashion mishap, and it's something almost all of us have face. The Lose You to Love Me singer accidentally spilled Coke on her pants and shared the funny incident in an Instagram Story on October 2nd.

Selena Gomez had waldrobe malfunction

To hide the stain, Selena came up with a clever idea. In a photo, you can see her sitting on the floor peeking from the curtains, with only her face peeping through the panels. Her outfit and the soda stain were nowhere to be seen, but there was a big Louis Vuitton bag sticking out from the drapes.

But before this hiccup, Selena had rocked the stage and thrilled the crowd at Coldplay's Rose Bowl show in Pasadena, California, on October 1st. She surprised everyone with a performance of her 2021 collaboration with the band, Let Somebody Go, alongside the talented artist H.E.R. Selena was so excited about this moment that she shared clips from it on her Instagram Story. In the videos, you can see her walking onto the stage, greeted by a big smile from Chris Martin and loud cheers from the audience. She looked stunning in her long-sleeved black bodycon dress with silver details and black lace tights. She even posted a selfie showcasing her outfit. In her caption, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night."

Selena Gomez has high standards for her future partner

Selena Gomez is known for being real and open with her fans. She doesn't hide her playful mishaps or her dating preferences. After releasing her latest song, Single Soon, in August, she thanked her fans for their support. She described the song as a fun anthem about feeling comfortable in your own skin and enjoying your own company.

In an August interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA's Tony Fly and Symon, Selena spoke candidly about her dating standards. She expressed that, "I know I'm a little high maintenance, but I'm worth a try, The line was really fun, because I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"

