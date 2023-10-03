Selena Gomez made surprise appearance at Chris Martin and H.E.R's Coldplay Concert; Shared PICS

In a dazzling moment that left fans in awe, Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance at Coldplay's concert on October 1st at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The pop sensation joined Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, on stage to perform their 2021 hit collaboration, Let Somebody Go, and the crowd went wild. Adding to the excitement, the talented artist H.E.R. also joined the performance, bringing her electrifying guitar skills and vocal prowess to the mix.

Selena Gomez shared pics from Coldplay concert

The Love You Like a Love Song Singer, looked absolutely radiant in a long-sleeved, black bodycon dress adorned with silver detailing along the hips. She completed her stunning ensemble with black lace tights, as showcased in a selfie she later shared on her Instagram Story. The 31-year-old star couldn't contain her joy as she walked onto the stage to a warm smile from Chris Martin and thunderous cheers from the adoring audience. She documented this memorable moment on her Instagram, where fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at her experience.

Captioning her mirror selfie, Selena expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night!" Her social media posts instantly ignited a frenzy among her dedicated followers.

Selena sets her relationship expectations

This show-stopping performance came just a month after Selena Gomez released her latest single, Single Soon, at the end of August 2023. The aptly titled anthem celebrates independence and self-love. Selena took to Instagram shortly after the song's release to thank her fans for their overwhelming support and to shed some light on the inspiration behind the upbeat track. In her Instagram post, she wrote, "Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to!" Selena's candid and relatable approach to her music has endeared her to fans worldwide.

Selena Gomez has also been quite open about her single status in recent months, from sharing cheeky TikToks to playfully requesting dates with soccer players from the sidelines of games. Back in August, during a conversation with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA's Tony Fly and Symon the singer shared, "I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance." She added, "The line was really fun, because I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"

