Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Speaks Candidly About Battling Depression and Lupus.; Says, ‘Since a Little Girl...’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to depression.

Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, kept no filter while talking about suffering from depression and lupus. She spoke about this in the premiere episode of Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story.

In the E!’s docuseries episode released on December 5, Cori, who was diagnosed with lupus when she was 6, said, “Since a little girl, I've always been depressed; I’ve always been 'why me?'" adding, “Just being young and sick with lupus, it was hard. Going to the doctor's all the time, taking blood pressure medications. So once COVID hit, I was just in a dark, deep space.”

She shared that she ended up in a mental health facility because she attempted to commit suicide in 2021. She also talked about her fiance, Wayne; Deuce’s support from the time they started seeing each other,

Cori recalled that she was “lucky” to have her fiance and continued, “Still, we’re all going through something. It will be okay, and it does come with time. I feel like, when we’re in a certain space or place, it feels like the end of the world.”

In the episode, Snoop Dogg’s daughter said that she dealt with it by equipping herself with launching her cosmetics line named Choc Factory. She talked about looking online at hobbies, and lip gloss makeup appeared. She then decided to take it forward from there.

Back in September, she conversed with People magazine and shared that she decided to ditch the medication and approach her lupus with holistic treatments by exercising more and consuming sea mosses, herbs, and teas.

The entrepreneur shared that she has been on medication since she was 6 and has depended on those drugs all her life. In order to feel better about herself, she wanted to change because it just became too much. She said, “I'm only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey.”

Cori expressed at the time about having days where she was sick but expressed about being blessed and having the ability to do what she loved to do and tell her story.

Cori added that there are days when she wishes she was not sick and questions what her life would be like if she were a “normal girl.” She shared, “It's part of being human. You're going to have bad days; you're not going to always have good days.”

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with depression, anxiety, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

