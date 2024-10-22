Shakira Announces New Dates For North American Leg Of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour With MAJOR Upgrade; Deets

Shakira had recently postponed her North American leg of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, only to surprise her die-hards with an even more grand announcement, literally. The Whenever, Wherever songstress recently took to the internet and announced an upgraded world tour, with new dates and several stadium shows.

As seen in her Instagram Stories, the tour will now commence on May 13, 2025. Hitting the road from Charlotte, the tour will move around the North American region from East Rutherford on May 15, Montreal on May 20, Detroit on May 22, to Toronto on May 26, and Boston on May 29.

The Hips Don't Lie singer will also perform in Washington on May 31, Orlando on June 4, as well as Miami on June 6.

With a number of shows set for next year, the Can't Remember to Forget You songstress will embark on her grand tour, which will conclude with a mind-blowing and the most dazzling performance in San Francisco on June 30.

It was on October 18 when Shakira shared the announcement with her fellow followers, stating, “My dear fans, your incredible support since my tour announcement has truly been extraordinary, and it’s already making this the biggest tour of my career."

She then mentioned that as the demand for tickets is high, the tour now needs venues that would fit more audience and also more dates “so I can see as many of you as possible."

Shakira further went on to add that the production of her shows has become way larger than “anything I’ve done before,” adding that her concerts will now be held in stadiums instead of arenas, while also moving the dates to May 2025 from November this year.

The North American tour will begin right after her Latin American leg, the Grammy winner stated.

Concluding her message, the Beautiful Liar singer then added that she will be waiting eagerly for all of her fans in the series of shows in the North American region, while also promising to make all the dates “worth the wait and deliver the best show of my life!"

For those unversed, the tour comes following her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, while also making it her first time stepping on North American soil since the El Dorado World Tour, which was held back in the year 2018.

