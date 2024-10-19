Why Did Shakira Postpone Her North American Tour? Here's What We Know

To all the fans of Shakira, you might have to wait a little bit more to see her perform live on stage. The singer recently announced that she will be pushing her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran's North American tour to next year.

As per reports, Shakira's tour was postponed due to the great response and heavy demand for event tickets.

For those who do not know, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran's North American tour was at first supposed to begin next month, hitting the USA as well as Canada. However, the Colombian superstar took to social media on Friday and shared that the event will be held in much larger stadium venues that will welcome even more people in crowds.

Per reports, the rescheduled North American leg will now hit the road in May 2025, following the La La La singer’s Latin American shows. However, the updated tour schedule has not been announced yet and is expected to be out on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the La Bicicleta artist wrote, “Your incredible support since my tour announcement has truly been extraordinary, and it’s already making this the biggest tour of my career.”

She further went on to add that similar to what Live Nation had communicated earlier, looking at the high demand of the event’s tickets, the tour now requires bigger stadiums for her USA tour and even more dates “so I can see as many of you as possible.”

The Waka Waka artist also stressed that her production has become even larger, “unlike anything I’ve done before.”

While thanking her fans through the Stories, Shakira stated that their support and love “mean the world to” her as it is helping artists to break barriers and reach new heights.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran's North American tour will work as her first US tour since the time Shakira last stepped on the country’s soil back in the year 2018 for her El Dorado world tour.

While everyone is already hyped up to watch her performance live, Shakira this year released her latest album, giving her a triumphant comeback.

Meanwhile, it was just last month that Shakira released her latest single, Soltera. The highly acclaimed singer even amazed her followers with a highly intriguing music video featuring Anitta, Winnie Harlow, Lele Pons, and Danna.

