Deadpool & Wolverine: Director Shawn Levy Says How They Sorted DC Rights for Henry Cavill's Cameo

Shawn Levy directed Deadpool & Wolverine was full of characters and everyone loved them. Why wouldn’t in fact? It gave us all the nostalgia. Deadpool & Wolverine Levy Sheds Light On Henry Cavill Casting As Wolverine Variant "Cavillrine".

The film's creative team, led by Levy and star Ryan Reynolds in a dual capacity as a scriptwriter, reportedly were brainstorming new ideas with Cavill as Wolverine. Coincidently, it was also the time that Cavill was leaving the DC Universe as seen through the embodiment of Superman, which meant that the actor himself was similarly splitting from Warner Bros.

He revealed as to how the idea of including Cavill was met instantly by those would-be actors and the actor himself. The dedication of Cavill was simply unbelievable. He even got a physical transformation for the character and spent hours smoking cigars that made him ill.

In a recent conversation with actor Josh Horowitz, Levy revealed the fact that in the story-writing process, the character was, in reality, always being referred 'to Cavill' by the film's crew. During writing, McDonnell and Ryan Reynolds, the star of the movie, also passed the laptop back and forth, making sure that Cavill was a part of the movie since Reynolds strongly felt that Cavill always wanted to do good by D.C.

Levy said: "Ryan and I were sitting there and writing. We literally passed the laptop back and forth between us. And I felt like maybe all of the stuff that has gone down with DC early on during the writing, and we were like, 'We gotta do this. We want to see Cavill as the Cavillrine.'"

The director added further that it was the happenings at DC and Cavill's exit from the Superman character that further pushed things in their favor. The decision to hire Cavill for the variant role of Wolverine firmed up pretty fast, and the actor's "Yes" came hard and heavy, even without the offer he was interested in getting filled.

It was the day of shooting, and Cavill was meticulously ready to act. He even smoked a "disgusting cigar" for hours, as he described it, that eventually made him "sick to his stomach." Levy commented that Cavill's dedication was unrivaled—even in the face of personal discomfort. "He not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day," Levy said in an interview with The New York Times. "I remember the next day hearing Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours, but never once did he waver."

Against this casting decision backdrop is one of immense change at DC Studios. After the October 2022 leadership assumption by James Gunn and Peter Safran came the reciprocal decision to recast Superman; this in the end essentially meant the stately exit of Cavill from the studio. As Cavill's chapter closed, the door opened for him to jump at an enticing opportunity to join the Marvel universe. "So, another text, another quick yes. Boom! He was in," said Levy.

