‘She Did A Great Job’: Shannen Doherty Heaped Praise On Charmed Co-star Alyssa Milano Before Her Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Late actress Shannen Doherty passed away on July 13. Before she died, she elaborated on the series Charmed, in which she famously starred along with Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs. Read ahead to know what she had to say about Milano’s performance.

Shannen Doherty on Charmed

The actress made a guest appearance on the rewatch podcast, iHeart Radio’s The House Of Halliwell, which is hosted by her Charmed co-star and her friend Holly Marie Combs along with Drew Fuller and Brian Krause, per Entertainment Weekly.

In the episode, they discussed Alyssa Milano joining the series as she replaced actress Lori Rom in the presentation, which is an example of how the show will appear ahead of its pilot release.

Although the actress is known to have a controversial relationship with Milano, she had good words to say about her performance. For the unversed, Milano portrayed the role of Phoebe Halliwell in the WB series.

Doherty shared that it did not feel drastically different. She added that Lori Rom, who played Phoebe in the presentation, was great. The late star called Rom a great actress.

She further continued, “And, you know, Lori and Alyssa are very, very, very different people. So Lori's performance was different than Alyssa's. Lori was a lot like Holly and I in the sense of (being) very grounded in drama.”

Doherty said that her presentation was a lot more serious and it was way darker, which was Doherty’s style. So she loved the presentation and thought everyone was great.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actress shared that when Milano came, it provided a sort of “levity” that she thought the show needed. Doherty said, “And she came in and she did a great job. “ Milano brought a little different “flavor” to Charmed, per the late star.

Alyssa Milano shares a statement remembering Shannen Doherty

The Charmed series has been in controversies mainly because of the relationship between Milano and Doherty.

After Doherty passed away, the Little Italy actress shared her statement with Entertainment Weekly. The actress stated that it was no secret that they had a complicated relationship, but she respected Doherty a lot and was in “awe.”

Milano called the late actress talented and loved by many. She stated that the world is less without Doherty. The actress offered her condolences to her former Charmed co-star.

Shannen Doherty died at the age of 53 after battling with cancer for many years, per her publicist Leslie Sloane.

