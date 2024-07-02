‘She Has A Ton Of Jewelry’: Bethenny Frankel Denies Rumors Of Wearing Engagement Ring Given By Ex Paul Bernon

Romantic relationships are complex and require a lot of patience, especially in the lives of celebrities who are the product of the masses and often scrutinized by the media. Every move they make is publicly scrutinized and criticized. Along the same lines, recently, there were rumors that Bethenny Frankel is wearing an engagement ring given to her by her ex-fiancé, Paul Bernon.

Bernon is currently linked with model Aurora Culpo. In a move to clear the air about these rumours, Bethenny has denied wearing that ring.

“It’s amazing how people assume things. She’s not wearing an engagement ring. She has a ton of jewelry. This is ridiculous,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum’s rep told Page Six. This news came in the wake of when Frankel was seen wearing the ring in her recent Instagram snap. “Suit yourself,” she cheekily captioned the photo.

Fan reactions from the Instagram picture

Though most of the comments left below the post were overwhelmingly positive. Frankel’s “gorg” and “fab” “BODY,” some followers couldn’t help but notice the flashy diamond on her left ring finger. “Are you still engaged?” one person wrote.

The confusion surrounding the ring stems from Frankel and Bernon ending their three-year engagement in March. Reports imply that Bernon is now dating Olivia Culpo’s eldest sister, a former beauty pageant queen.

“Aurora and Paul have been dating for over two months now. He moved on very quickly after Bethenny,” a source told Us Weekly.

Paul Bernon and Aurora Culpo to attend Olivia Culpo’s wedding

The pair first attracted attention last Thursday when Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi shared a tip that they were seen “making out” at a social club in Boston. Deuxmoi also posted two photos: one showing Bernon with his arm around Aurora on a boat off the Rhode Island coast, and another of them talking in a parking lot.

Regarding Bernon’s split from Frankel, a source told Us Weekly, “It just wasn’t going to work. They are so different—he’s more of an under-the-radar kind of guy.” Furthermore, Bernon who is also a film producer would be Aurora’s date for Olivia’s wedding to NFL star Christian McCaffrey,

