‘She Is Not Interested’: Brittany Cartwright Doesn’t Want To Do Anything With Jax Taylor Amid The Valley S2 Filming, Says Source

According to PEOPLE, popular TV personality Jax Taylor is all set to return to filming The Valley for season 2, which began production for its sophomore season earlier this summer after he completed in-patient treatment at a mental health facility. He checked into the facility after a prolonged struggle with his mental health following a rough patch amidst his separation from his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

"Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week," a representative for The Valley star confirmed to PEOPLE on August 19. While ex-wife Cartwright is supportive of Taylor's decision to seek help for his turbulent mental health, sources added that "she's not interested in having anything to do with him."

The former couple first met nearly a decade ago in 2015. Since then, their relationship has been documented on Vanderpump Rules, their spinoff Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, and most recently The Valley. They married on June 29, 2019, and nearly two years later, they welcomed their son Cruz Michael Cauchi on April 12, 2021.

The news of their split broke ahead of The Valley's season 1 premiere earlier in February. At the premiere, Cartwright revealed to PEOPLE that she felt "a little bit of relief" since separating from Taylor and admitted that she needed space to clear her head.

When it comes to filming for season 2 of The Valley, sources according to PEOPLE said that at the present moment, the former couple isn't capable of being in the same room or peacefully communicating. Moreover, Cartwright is firm with her decision to move on and has received the required support from her friends and family as well.

The source also added, "There are two sides to every story, and Jax has his views that will be addressed once he’s back. Furthermore, the second season will surely be one of a kind to watch, as viewers will witness all the steamy drama. It will be the most unpredictable, no-holds-barred season to ever appear on reality television."

In Season 1 of The Valley, viewers saw Taylor and Cartwright disagree over several issues, including trying for a second child. While The Valley Season 1 is streaming now on Peacock, get ready to witness some exclusive fun, drama, and probably romance (we really hope) in the second season of the show.

