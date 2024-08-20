‘Been An Emotional Month’: Jax Taylor Set To Return Home After 30 Days At In-Patient Mental Health Facility

According to the latest reports by PEOPLE, Jax Taylor will soon exit the in-patient treatment center he checked into in late July. "Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week,” a representative for The Valley star confirmed to PEOPLE on August 19.

The representative further said that it's an emotional month for the star and he is looking forward to spending time with his three-year-old son Cruz Michael Cauchi with his ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright.

Taylor decided to seek inpatient treatment as per reports by PEOPLE from July 30 after a prolonged struggle with his mental health after going through a rough patch amidst his separation from his wife and other nitty-gritty of life.

Along with returning home, Taylor will return to filming The Valley, which began production for its sophomore season earlier this summer, per TMZ. The outlet also said Taylor wishes to open up about his treatment and mental health healing progress on the show, so viewers can expect an emotional new season.

Furthermore, his ex-wife Brittany Cartwright also previously disclosed the reasons she decided to separate from her husband, which included Jax Taylor's disinterest in sex.

The pair, who rose to fame on the show Vanderpump Rules, announced their separation at the end of February after almost five years of marriage as they tied the knot in 2019.

The former couple first met nearly a decade ago in 2015. Since then, their relationship has been documented on Vanderpump Rules, their spinoff Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, and most recently The Valley. They married on June 29, 2019, nearly two years later, they welcomed their son on April 12, 2021.

We cannot wait to see Taylor bounce back to work and start fresh on the show The Valley. It is currently filming its second season. Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.

