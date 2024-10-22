'She Loves Being...': Here's How Jennifer Lawrence Feels About Second Pregnancy, Source Reveals

A recent source claimed that Jennifer Lawrence is extremely thrilled and looking forward to having a second child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The pair, who got married in October 2019, are already parents to their son Cy, born in February 2022.

Now the Hunger Games actress, aged 34, said it is a good time to welcome their second child, who would be two years younger than their son.

People magazine's source said, "She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing for her. Her son will be 3 when the new baby arrives."

The source also revealed that the couple is in a good space, thanks to Maroney's calmness that balances out with Lawrence's energy.

The source added, "She loves being a mom."

On October 20, the good news was ushered by Vogue, with Lawrence’s confirmation, as the outlet posted on Instagram with a word of congratulations.

Speaking with Interview Magazine in 2023, Lawrence explained how challenging it was for her, especially when she was pregnant, surrounded by paparazzi and cameras.

She said to Cameron Diaz, "I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi'd, and I was just like, 'How the f**** am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?'"

She confessed that she had a fear of paps and the cameras focused on her while she was pregnant. However, after her son arrived, she understood it was more appropriate for her to stay cool for his good. She said, "If [Cy] feels that I'm anxious before I leave the house or I'm angry when we're outside, that's going to impact him."

"I've gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed because I don't have a choice. You just have to accept it, take a deep breath and walk. I don't want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have," Lawrence added.

Rather than getting angry about being photographed, she came to terms with it and chose to be calm and concentrate about her son’s sentiments rather than her own annoyance.

