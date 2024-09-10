Jennifer Lopez's much-awaited comeback to the big screen and the red carpet came on Friday night at the Toronto International Film Festival. This comes after a summer dominated by headlines surrounding her and Ben Affleck's marital issues and divorce.

Days after making her first major public appearance since divorcing Ben Affleck, a source told PEOPLE that the 55-year-old actress "was happy to be in the spotlight again because of work. She's so over all the attention on her personal life. The film festival truly uplifted her." The source further added that the songstress was quite excited to focus on her work commitments again.

The multihyphenate wowed on the red carpet on Friday, September 6, sporting a stunning floor-length silver Tamara Ralph gown, Judith Leiber metallic purse, Dolce & Gabbana heels, and Hassanzadeh jewelry.

Lopez serves as the producer for Unstoppable. In the film, Lopez plays Judy, the mother of real-life wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born without a leg and captured a national title in 2011 while competing for Arizona State University.

Affleck, 52, did not attend the premiere despite being the producer with his longtime friend and co-founder of Artists Equity production company, Matt Damon. Lopez is very close with Matt [Damon], who attended the premiere, the source tells PEOPLE, and she enjoyed spending time with him.

The source further added that Lopez seems a lot happier than she did a few weeks ago. She is still looking for a new home for herself and the kids, but she's taking her time.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, after two years of their marriage. After months of rumors, the sources confirmed the split of the couple. Lopez and Affleck got married in July 2022 after dating for a year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman End Their 26 Years Of Marriage; Share The Announcement On Social Media