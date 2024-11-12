'So Blessed and Grateful': Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Announce Arrival of Third Child, Baby Boy Ford Fitzgerald

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt welcomed a baby boy on Friday, November 8, according to an announcement they shared on Instagram on Monday, November 11. In a joint statement, the couple confirmed that both the newborn and Katherine are "doing well" and disclosed their son’s name as Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt.

“Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful,” the pair added in their social media statement.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt are already parents to daughters Eloise Christina, 2, and Lyla Maria, 4. The actor is also a dad to son Jack, 12, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.

The pair have been together since 2018, when they began dating after being set up by Schwarzenegger Pratt’s mom, Maria Shriver, according to People.

In January 2019, Pratt announced that he had proposed to Schwarzenegger, and she said yes. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” the Garfield actor wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a cuddly picture. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

They got married in June 2019 in Montecito, California, in an intimate ceremony, with a People source saying at the time that Katherine seemed happy on her special day, and Pratt didn’t stop smiling too.

The couple welcomed their eldest daughter in 2020, and in 2022 they became parents again.

Last month, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared a sweet picture of their younger daughter sporting some new big sister attire on Instagram as she awaited the arrival of the newest addition to their then-family of four.

The toddler could be seen rocking a pink dress and matching sneakers, with a white baseball cap reading “BIG SIS” adorning her head.

“Big sis loading…” Schwarzenegger captioned the upload.

For those unaware, Katherine Schwarzenegger is the daughter of Australian-American actor, businessman, former politician, and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger.

