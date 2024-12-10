Spike Lee Cheers For His ‘Brother’ Denzel Washington Following His Golden Globes Nomination For Gladiator II

Denzel Washington has received a nomination at the Golden Globes 2025 for his performance as Macrinus in Gladiator II. To cheer for his longtime friend and celebrate his nod at the award ceremony, Spike Lee gave a shoutout to the veteran star during his conversation with the audience at the Red Sea Film Festival.

Lee and the Equalizer alum have known each other for more than a decade and share a brotherly bond, having worked together on multiple films.

Lee has recently been occupied with the post-production of Highest 2 Lowest, in which he shared screen space with Washington for the fifth time, after previously collaborating with the actor on Malcolm X, Mo’ Better Blues, Inside Man, and He Got Game.

While sitting down for a discussion at the event, the Old Boy star shared, “Someone pointed out to me that the last time we worked together was 18 years ago. I was surprised because it didn’t feel that way. I’m very blessed to have done five films together; he is arguably the best actor on the planet.”

He further added, “We’re brothers. We just do our thing. We’re familiar with one another... our families are very tight.”

Furthermore, Lee highlighted that Washington delivered his finest performance in Malcolm X, calling it the greatest portrayal in a biopic to date.

Lee also spoke about how Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon inspired his 1986 film She’s Gotta Have It. He shared that his exposure to Kurosawa’s work began during his time at NYU film school, which introduced him to the world of international cinema. The narrative structure of Rashomon served as a foundation for She’s Gotta Have It.

In Rashomon, the story unfolds through the perspectives of several characters witnessing the same event, which, in that case, was a r*pe. Similarly, She’s Gotta Have It revolves around Nola Darling, a woman juggling three boyfriends, each offering their own distinct view of her. Kurosawa’s influence was evident from the very conception of the project.

Lee had previously attended the ceremony in 2022 and returned to the event this year after two years.

