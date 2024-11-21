Spike Lee Is Set To Return To Red Sea International Film Festival With THIS Role; Find Out

Spike Lee will be returning to the Red Sea International Film Festival as the president of the main competition jury in the fourth edition of the event. Lee is also set to be a part of the festival’s In Conversation strand, where he will discuss the movies and share the good and bad parts of the projects.

The celebrated director is known for his work in movies like Malcolm X and She’s Gotta Have It. Lee released a statement to express his excitement over the new role he will be playing at the film festival.

In the statements, the filmmaker revealed that he is looking forward to having young artists on the platform to showcase their work and creativity, who are trying to make space for themselves in the industry.

Putting forth his expectations, the director further wrote in his statement, “Alongside creating a melting pot for cultures to come together in celebration of our important art form, it’s vital to continue to platform young and emerging filmmakers who are finding their voice in the industry, and it’s exciting to see first-time directors from across the Arab region, Asia and Africa as part of the competition lineup this year.”

ALSO READ: 25 Famous Black Actors Of All Time: From Denzel Washington To Will Smith

As for the film festival, 16 projects will be competing in the event to be hosted in Saudi Arabia. Amongst the entries, Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon and Kurdwin Ayub’s Moon previously premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and Locarno Film Festival, respectively.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the president of the Red Sea Film Festival, Jomana Al Rashid, praised Spike Lee for his contribution to the industry and showcased her gratitude to the filmmaker for taking the seat on the panel.

She said, “Spike is a pioneering director whose iconic work has made a lasting impact on both film as a medium and culture at large.”

Al Rashid further added, “His energy, incisiveness, and genuine championing of creativity and new voices make him an ideal fit to lead our jury for this year.”

The new edition of the Red Sea Film Festival is set to run for nine days in Jeddah. The curtains will open on December 5, 2024, and the closing ceremony will take place on December 14, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'She's A Pro': Spike Lee Defends Casting Madonna In Girl 6 Despite Facing Backlash 28 Years Ago