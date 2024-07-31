'Such A Beautiful Boy': Here's How Kris Jenner Wished Grandson Tatum On His Second Birthday

Khloé Kardashian and her ex-partner Tristan Thompson’s son, Tatum, has turned two. To celebrate his birthday, Tatum’s loving grandmother, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram to share pictures with her grandson, Khloé’s older daughter, True, and more. However, it was the cutest and most love-filled caption that caught our eye.

Khloé and Tristan welcomed Tatum via a surrogate. In Kris’s caption, she even mentioned Rob, her son, noting that Tatum resembles Rob Kardashian and their father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kris Jenner’s wish for Tatum

Kris Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared the post to celebrate her 2-year-old grandson Tatum’s birthday on Sunday, July 28, 2024. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my amazing little Grandson Tatum!!!! You are such a beautiful boy filled with wonder, joy, amazement, curiosity and so so so much love!!!!!!"

The 68-year-old The Kardashians star, who is a grandmother to 13 kids, continued, "You are the sweetest, most special little love bug and every day fills me with such happiness and the best energy to start my days. I am so blessed God chose me to be your grandma, and I love you beyond measure!!!! Lovey ❤️🥰🙏🏼🎂🥳 P.S. you are Rob to the T!!!!!!!! @khloekardashian @realtristan13."

The carousel included pictures of Tatum from his birth up to now, capturing various moments of his life. In one of the pictures, Khloé and True are seen posing with him, while other photos show Kris enjoying playful and tender moments with her adorable grandson at home. Another photo features Jenner's arm wrapped around True and Tatum in a loving embrace.

Kris Jenner’s opinion about Tatum’s looks

In one of the episodes of The Kardashians in 2023, Kris Jenner can be heard saying to Khloe that her son Tatum looks a lot like her father and her ex-husband Robert. She even mentioned how it freaks her out that Khloe and Tristan’s son has a spitting image of her ex-husband and son, Robert Kardashian Sr and Rob Kardashian.

In a confessional interview in the episode, Kris then further explained it to the camera. She said, "Tatum is Robert Kardashian Sr. He is my ex-husband in baby form, even his little mannerisms, his little smile, and the way he looks at me. I look through those eyes and see his little soul, and I'm like, 'Yup, there he is. The DNA is real.'”

Even though Khloe and Tristan have parted ways, they still co-parent and love their son Tatum with all their heart. What are your thoughts about Kris Jenner’s wish for her grandson? Isn’t it sweet? Let us know in the comments.

